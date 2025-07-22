Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,167,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $5,737,355,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,015,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,796,129,000 after acquiring an additional 514,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after acquiring an additional 233,040 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,820 shares of company stock worth $14,584,875 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $767.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

