Choreo LLC Sells 37,425 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,425 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.57. 1,089,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,721,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

