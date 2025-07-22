Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.080-2.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.123. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

