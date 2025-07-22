The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.7%

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.19. 1,585,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,138. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.79 and a 200 day moving average of $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

