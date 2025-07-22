KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 3,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $60,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.68. 1,040,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,279. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

