Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,173 shares during the period. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

JNJ traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a market cap of $399.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

