PFG Advisors Acquires 6,586 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $395.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.