Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $395.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

