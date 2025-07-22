Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $432.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $437.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

