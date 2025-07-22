Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.05. 811,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,104. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.19.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

