Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Reduced by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.14. 245,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

