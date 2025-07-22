MCF Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

ABT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.88. 2,449,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

