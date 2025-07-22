WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 17,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

