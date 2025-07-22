Summit Asset Management LLC Has $16.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,436,610,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IVV traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $630.83. 1,153,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,940. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $634.60. The stock has a market cap of $635.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.13 and a 200 day moving average of $585.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

