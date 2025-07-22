MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,051. The firm has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

