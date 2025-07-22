MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NEE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

