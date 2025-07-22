Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.50. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

