Highlander Partners L.P. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Vertical Aerospace Stock Trades at Discount After VX4 Milestone
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.