Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159,645 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $195,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.11. 422,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $419.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.53.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

