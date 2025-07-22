Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 659 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $295.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.65. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

