Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 2,200,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,276,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

