KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $43,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $63,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp raised its position in 3M by 8.7% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 6,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.96. 1,673,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $101.77 and a twelve month high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

