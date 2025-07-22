Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $98,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.39. 1,928,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,948. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $1,163,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,029.18. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,893. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.