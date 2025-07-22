KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $82.06 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.07% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $82,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 3,247,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,716,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

