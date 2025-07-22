KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 56,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $47,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,273,000 after acquiring an additional 326,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CME Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.80.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,939. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

