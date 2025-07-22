KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $57,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $302.31. The stock had a trading volume of 373,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,988. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.80 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.28.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

