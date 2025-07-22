Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $154,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $2,341,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9%

Medtronic stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 801,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.