Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $154,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $2,341,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.9%
Medtronic stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 801,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
