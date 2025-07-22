Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $330.41. 29,156,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,573,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.97.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.