Wesleyan Assurance Society Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 9,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Home Depot stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.72. 887,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,103. The company has a market cap of $362.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

