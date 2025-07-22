Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $328.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.97.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

