KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,756,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after buying an additional 204,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 target price (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $852.56.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $937.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $945.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $850.60 and a 200-day moving average of $754.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

