UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $5.16 per share and revenue of $111.75 billion for the quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

UNH stock opened at $282.04 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.47 and its 200-day moving average is $432.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UnitedHealth Group stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.43.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

