Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.9% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

