PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8%

PYPL traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 1,829,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,840,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

