Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 740 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $631.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $634.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.82. The stock has a market cap of $636.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

