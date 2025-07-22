Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,040.9% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 194,853 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 29,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% during the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8,490.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

