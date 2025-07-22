United Bank Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Bank cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. 2,901,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,827,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

