United Bank Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,975. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.07. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

