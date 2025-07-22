Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.64. 3,117,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,860. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

