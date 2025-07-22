Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 838 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $44,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 27,182.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,394,000 after purchasing an additional 708,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,641,000 after purchasing an additional 558,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.67. The company had a trading volume of 191,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,878. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.96 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.