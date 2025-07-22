Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $59.04 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 219.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,316 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $59,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,157.2% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 295,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 291,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 123.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NEE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.