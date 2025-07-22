United Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

United Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,098.25. 169,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.65. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,119.19. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

