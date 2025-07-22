PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $450.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $451.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.