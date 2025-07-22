Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

