Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $91,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.24. 678,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $145.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

