Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 129,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 825,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454,419. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

