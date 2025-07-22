Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,687,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.39. 4,669,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,083,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

