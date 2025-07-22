Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after buying an additional 468,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares in the last quarter.
Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of AMLP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 481,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,763. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.
Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend
Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile
ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.
