Crystal Rock Capital Management Purchases 1,050 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.91. 613,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,076. The company has a market capitalization of $366.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.03 and its 200-day moving average is $374.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

