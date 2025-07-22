WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,079.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $961.57. 280,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile



ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

